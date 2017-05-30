SABC wants Gupta deal scrapped – Report

Business Day has reported that the interim SABC board wants to scrap a deal between the broadcaster and Gupta-owned The New Age and ANN7.

In 2016, a parliamentary ad hoc committee held an inquiry into the SABC board’s fitness to hold office, which included a discussion on deals between the SABC and The New Age.

A working document from the committee said alleged improper deals between the SABC and the The New Age should be probed and, if there was wrongdoing, be terminated.

One of the issues was The New Age business breakfasts, where the newspaper did not pay for airtime.

The business breakfasts were typically sponsored by state entities like Eskom and Transnet, which paid millions to support the events.

In February, the parliamentary ad hoc committee heard that it cost the SABC at least R1 million to host one breakfast.

The costs the SABC carried included accommodation for production staff, studio time, and outside-broadcast vans.

Former board chairperson Ben Ngubane said that a business plan regarding the breakfasts was brought to him, however, and that the SABC did not incur any costs.

This week, the EFF called on the SABC’s interim board to cancel its contract with The New Age.

According to the EFF, the contract is unlawful and was “obtained through corrupt channels during Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s tenure”.