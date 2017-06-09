Twitter to stream new drama Claws

Turner’s TNT will show its new drama Claws on Twitter.

Set in a Central Florida nail salon and featuring an ensemble cast headed by Niecy Nash, Claws is slated to premiere Sunday.

Twitter will then stream an encore of the first episode, marking the platform’s first streaming of a basic cable drama.

Twitter users in the US will be able to access the stream and a curated timeline of show-related Tweets at claws.twitter.com.

On 29 April, Twitter also streamed an encore of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’s “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner”, following the one-hour comedy special’s premiere on Turner’s TBS.