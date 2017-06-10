Judgment reserved in Motsoeneng’s disciplinary hearing

Judgment on the SABC’s disciplinary hearings against former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng was reserved on Friday.

Motsoeneng faces charges of bringing the public broadcaster into disrepute.

This after a four-hour long press briefing on April 19, where he made negative remarks against interim board member Krish Naidoo and the parliamentary ad-hoc committee assigned to look at the state of the SABC’s board.

The hearings took place in Sandton on Friday afternoon.

Chairperson Nazeem Cassim said he would review arguments by both parties and would most likely come back with a ruling on Monday.

Mostoeneng’s lawyers argued that he had not damaged the SABC’s reputation because it was in effect already damaged.

Dressed in his signature designer blue suits, Motsoeneng appeared calm during proceedings often chuckling during readings of his statements during the infamous press briefing.

Motsoeneng however refused to make any comments to the media on the hearings.

