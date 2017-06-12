Hlaudi Motsoeneng fired

The SABC has dismissed former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, according to eNCA.

The SABC’s board has accepted the recommendations of a disciplinary committee which was tasked with looking into Motsoeneng’s press briefing on 19 April, where he defended his “90% local” policy.

Motsoeneng faced charges of bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable damage to his employer.

He also criticised the parliamentary ad-hoc committee charged with looking at the former board and interim board member Krish Naidoo.

This follows a report which stated that Motsoeneng had been found guilty in the internal disciplinary hearing.