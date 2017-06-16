DStv will stop advertising movies it isn’t showing

The Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa has accepted DStv’s promise that it will stop showing a “misleading” BoxOffice commercial.

This follows a complaint from a viewer who stated that the commercial for DStv BoxOffice was misleading the public.

“The commercial shows several Academy Award statues together with the names of four films – Hidden Figures, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, and Moonlight – as well as the number of Oscar nominations,” stated the report.

“The commercial ends with the claim: BoxOffice by DStv HAS THE GOLD.”

The complainant said the TV commercial was “designed to mislead the public into believing that these films are currently available to view on DStv BoxOffice”.

This is despite none of the films being available on the platform at the time.

MultiChoice stated that the advertisement “promotes the types of films that a subscriber can expect from BoxOffice”.

It denied that the advertisement was designed or intended to mislead the public, but agreed that its message may be misleading.

“The respondent has undertaken to not use the television commercial again in its current form,” said the ASA.

