SABC staff rebel against bosses loyal to Hlaudi Motsoeneng – Report

Senior journalists and editors at the SABC have filed a motion of no confidence against several news managers at the public broadcaster, according to a report by the Sunday Times.

The report stated that the motion was tabled at an SABC interim board meeting with over 100 employees on 15 June.

The motion targets numerous high-ranking staff at the SABC, including head of TV news Nothando Maseko, head of radio news Sebolelo Ditlhakanyane, and TV news editor Nyana Molete.

The report stated that the motion was aimed at removing SABC officials who were loyal to former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and who played a major role in enforcing his policies.

The SABC interim board is attempting to resuscitate the public broadcaster following a major financial crisis as a result of Motsoeneng’s radio and television policies.

Motsoeneng was recently found guilty in an internal disciplinary hearing, where he was charged with bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable damage to his employer.

He was subsequently dismissed, but stated he plans to fight his removal.

