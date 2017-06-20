Netflix launches “choose your own adventure” style cartoons

Netflix has launched its first interactive branching narrative episodes of Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale, and Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile.

Throughout the episodes, viewers are asked to choose how the story will unfold.

“The intertwining of our engineers in Silicon Valley and the creative minds in Hollywood has opened up this new world of storytelling possibilities on Netflix,” it said.

Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale launches globally today, and Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile will launch on 14 July.

Netflix’s third branching narrative show, Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout, is in the works and will launch on Netflix next year.

At launch, the titles will be available on most TVs, and iOS devices.

