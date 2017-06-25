DStv gets more subscribers, makes more money

MultiChoice, the company behind DStv, has released its annual financial results for the year ending 31 March 2017.

The company said its results were satisfactory despite tough conditions in the South African economy.

The weakness of the rand also had a negative effect on MultiChoice, as it bills its customers in rand and pays for most costs in US dollars.

The group saw increases in revenue and profit for the period, and delivered the following results:

Revenue – R40.54 billion

– R40.54 billion Operating profit – R10.16 billion

– R10.16 billion Taxation – (R2.63 billion)

– (R2.63 billion) Profit for the period – R6.83 billion

The results also showed that the company has a commitment of R25.39 billion for programme and film rights.

Subscribers and content

MultiChoice said it added 625,000 customers – around 11% growth – across its packages in the period, reaching a high of 6.3 million households.

The company also highlighted its large spend on local content during the period, which included investing:

Over R2.1 billion on local content

Over R2.0 billion on local sports content

MultiChoice launched 15 new HD channels on DStv during the year, it added, including M-Net Movies Action, KykNET & Kie, and SuperSport Blitz.