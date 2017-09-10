Netflix vs Showmax – Most popular streaming services in South Africa

MyBroadband’s Piracy and Streaming Survey for 2017 has revealed that many tech-savvy South Africans subscribe to streaming services.

The survey was completed by 1,587 IT professionals and tech-savvy individuals, providing insight into piracy and streaming trends in South Africa.

73.85% of respondents said they were an online pirate, while 51.17% of respondents said they subscribed to a media streaming service.

It is interesting to note that whether a user pirated or not, it did not have a major effect on them subscribing to a streaming service.

Of those who pirated, 50.33% also subscribed to a streaming service.

Netflix vs Showmax

The survey results showed that Netflix was by far the most popular streaming service in the country, with 84.85% of users signed up for a Netflix package.

Showmax came in second with 39.29%, followed by Amazon Prime on 12.93%.

In terms of viewing devices, laptops and PCs were the popular pick, at over 55%.

They were closely followed by Smart TVs, while media boxes and smartphones came in third and fourth respectively.

The survey results are detailed in the graphic below. Survey respondents were allowed to pick multiple answers for certain questions.

Streaming in South Africa

