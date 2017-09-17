How many South African Netflix subscribers also have DStv

MyBroadband’s Piracy and Streaming Survey for 2017 has revealed that many tech-savvy South Africans subscribe to streaming services.
The survey was completed by 1,587 IT professionals and tech-savvy individuals, providing insight into piracy and streaming trends in South Africa.
73.85% of respondents said they were an online pirate, while 51.17% of respondents said they subscribed to a media streaming service.
The survey results showed that Netflix was by far the most popular streaming service in the country, with 84.85% of users signed up for a Netflix package.
Piracy
Of those who did not subscribe to a streaming service, their primary reasons were:
- All my media needs are taken care of thanks to piracy – 42.27%
- I can’t afford it – 38.08%
- My Internet connection at home is too slow – 37.53%
Of the respondents who did subscribe to a streaming service, 31.65% said they also subscribed to DStv.
The survey results are detailed in the graphic below. Survey respondents were allowed to pick multiple answers for certain questions.
