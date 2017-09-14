Official Netflix partner Kwesé Play launches Roku player in South Africa

Econet Media, a subsidiary of the company which owns Liquid Telecom, has launched Kwesé Play in South Africa.

Kwesé Play is a branded Roku streaming device which lets you connect to over 100 online channels at launch, including Netflix, YouTube, and Red Bull TV.

Kwesé is also the official Roku partner in Africa.

The device and Kwesé Play’s integrated billing services are currently available in South Africa – with plans to expand to other sub-Saharan African countries.

The custom-built Roku is priced at R1,599 and is available from Liquid Telecom, Vox, FNB, Cellucity, and Incredible Connection.

Cellucity also has a contract deal for the device, offering it on a Vodacom contract with 20GB anytime data, 20GB night data, and a Vodafone R216 LTE Wi-Fi router for R379 per month.

The device comes with a 12-month warranty. To return an in-warranty product, you will need to pack the Roku and its accessories into the original packaging.

Netflix

Each Kwesé Play Roku also includes a 3-month subscription to Netflix’s standard plan – which usually costs $9.99 per month.

The player will allow you to sign in with your existing login details for Netflix and other services if you have an existing account.

Kwesé Play also offers unified billing through its account system, which lets users subscribe to services through a central interface.

As Netflix’s official partner in Africa, Kwesé Play said it can offer payments in local currency through its billing platform.

To use unified billing and local currency payments, existing Netflix subscribers will need to create a new account using a different email address.

Kwesé Play’s prices for a Netflix subscription are summarised in the table below.

The company said the prices were set when it opened negotiations with Netflix at the end of 2015, when the rand was weak, and it is working on reducing the rand fees.

Netflix Plan Price p/m Resolution Screens Basic R129.99 SD 1 Standard R164.99 HD 2 Premium R199.99 HD / UHD 4

