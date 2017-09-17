The most-watched TV shows in South Africa

17 September 2017

The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRCSA) has released its television audience measurements for August 2017.

The data includes a list of the most-watched shows on DStv, SABC 1, 2, 3, and Etv.

The BRCSA said the report does not give the total viewership of DStv commercial channels, and the figures reflect viewership on the platform at the top tier.

The table below details the most-watched shows in South Africa for August 2017.

Most-Watched TV Shows
Channel Show Peak Viewers
Top 5
SABC 1 Uzalo 9,186,516
SABC 1 Generations: The Legacy 8,545,195
SABC 1 Skeem Saam 7,063,959
SABC 1 Tjovitjo 5,789,055
SABC 2 Muvhango 5,432,372
Top per channel
SABC 1 Uzalo 9,186,516
SABC 1 Generations: The Legacy 8,545,195
SABC 2 Muvhango 5,432,372
SABC 2 Music 3,379,369
SABC 3 2 Fast 2 Furious (Movie) 1,448,439
SABC 3 Fast & Furious (Movie) 1,430,890
Etv Scandal 4,520,830
Etv Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (Movie) 3,912,433
DStv Our Perfect Wedding 1,149,372
DStv Idols SA 13 1,033,667

Now read: Official Netflix partner Kwesé Play launches Roku player in South Africa

Share your thoughts: The most-watched TV shows in South Africa

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
The most-watched TV shows in South Africa