The most-watched TV shows in South Africa

The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRCSA) has released its television audience measurements for August 2017.
The data includes a list of the most-watched shows on DStv, SABC 1, 2, 3, and Etv.
The BRCSA said the report does not give the total viewership of DStv commercial channels, and the figures reflect viewership on the platform at the top tier.
The table below details the most-watched shows in South Africa for August 2017.
|Most-Watched TV Shows
|Channel
|Show
|Peak Viewers
|
Top 5
|SABC 1
|Uzalo
|9,186,516
|SABC 1
|Generations: The Legacy
|8,545,195
|SABC 1
|Skeem Saam
|7,063,959
|SABC 1
|Tjovitjo
|5,789,055
|SABC 2
|Muvhango
|5,432,372
|
Top per channel
|SABC 1
|Uzalo
|9,186,516
|SABC 1
|Generations: The Legacy
|8,545,195
|SABC 2
|Muvhango
|5,432,372
|SABC 2
|Music
|3,379,369
|SABC 3
|2 Fast 2 Furious (Movie)
|1,448,439
|SABC 3
|Fast & Furious (Movie)
|1,430,890
|Etv
|Scandal
|4,520,830
|Etv
|Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (Movie)
|3,912,433
|DStv
|Our Perfect Wedding
|1,149,372
|DStv
|Idols SA 13
|1,033,667
