The most-watched TV shows in South Africa

The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRCSA) has released its television audience measurements for August 2017.

The data includes a list of the most-watched shows on DStv, SABC 1, 2, 3, and Etv.

The BRCSA said the report does not give the total viewership of DStv commercial channels, and the figures reflect viewership on the platform at the top tier.

The table below details the most-watched shows in South Africa for August 2017.

Most-Watched TV Shows Channel Show Peak Viewers Top 5 SABC 1 Uzalo 9,186,516 SABC 1 Generations: The Legacy 8,545,195 SABC 1 Skeem Saam 7,063,959 SABC 1 Tjovitjo 5,789,055 SABC 2 Muvhango 5,432,372 Top per channel SABC 1 Uzalo 9,186,516 SABC 1 Generations: The Legacy 8,545,195 SABC 2 Muvhango 5,432,372 SABC 2 Music 3,379,369 SABC 3 2 Fast 2 Furious (Movie) 1,448,439 SABC 3 Fast & Furious (Movie) 1,430,890 Etv Scandal 4,520,830 Etv Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (Movie) 3,912,433 DStv Our Perfect Wedding 1,149,372 DStv Idols SA 13 1,033,667

