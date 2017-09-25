What signing up for Netflix on Kwesé Play looks like

Kwesé Play recently launched in South Africa, offering a customised Roku player bundled with three months of Netflix access for R1,599.

Kwesé – a subsidiary of Econet Media – also revealed it is the official partner of Netflix and Roku in Africa.

Netflix and Kwesé said their relationship is a long-term partnership spanning sub-Saharan Africa, which is aimed at making it easier for Africans to enjoy Netflix.

When you set up the Roku-powered media player from Kwesé Play for the first time, it asks you to create an account with them.

You may then choose to bill your Netflix subscription to your Kwesé Play account.

This is what the setup process looks like.

