What signing up for Netflix on Kwesé Play looks like

25 September 2017

Kwesé Play recently launched in South Africa, offering a customised Roku player bundled with three months of Netflix access for R1,599.

Kwesé – a subsidiary of Econet Media – also revealed it is the official partner of Netflix and Roku in Africa.

Netflix and Kwesé said their relationship is a long-term partnership spanning sub-Saharan Africa, which is aimed at making it easier for Africans to enjoy Netflix.

When you set up the Roku-powered media player from Kwesé Play for the first time, it asks you to create an account with them.

You may then choose to bill your Netflix subscription to your Kwesé Play account.

This is what the setup process looks like.

Welcome screen

Kwese Play - welcome

Select Internet connection

Kwese Play - connection selection

2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks supported

Kwese Play - Wi-Fi support

The on-screen keyboard

Kwese Play - keyboard

Update prompt and download

Kwese Play - update notification

Kwese Play - update download

Screen resolution detection

Kwese Play - display detection

Kwese Play - resolution

Activation

Kwese Play - activation

Kwese Play - online activation

Settings

Kwese Play - settings

Kwesé Play with 3 months of free Netflix

Kwese Play - home screen with free Netflix ad

Standard Netflix signup, with Kwesé Play payment option

Kwese Play - Netflix Roku app

Kwese Play - Netflix Roku select plan

Kwese Play - Netflix payment options

Now read: Netflix partner Kwesé Play – All the details

Share your thoughts: What signing up for Netflix on Kwesé Play …

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
What signing up for Netflix on Kwesé Play looks like