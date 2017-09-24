The SABC owns a farm and a building in London

The SABC is facing tough financial times, and may have to sell real estate assets as a result.

According to a report by the Sunday Times, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said the sale of “non-core assets” was being considered.

Among these are property in London and a farm. “What do we need a building in London for?” said Dlodlo.

The value of the assets has not been disclosed, stated the report.

The news of the potential asset disposal follows a statement by the DA that the SABC has requested a R3-billion government bailout.

“It is no secret that the SABC is currently facing immense financial upheaval due to the destructive decision making by its former executives and board,” said the DA.

Even more

Dlodlo said the R3-billion bailout figure may increase, however, due to factors like the digital migration programme.

The minister added that the SABC was overstaffed, but was “very careful not to talk about downsizing”.

Dlodlo has tasked SABC officials and her department to “determine the skills profile required for a digital radio and television broadcaster”, stated the report.

The SABC has experienced a shake-up in recent month from a staff perspective, with figures like former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng kicked out of the broadcaster.

The company also recently received a new board, which is said to have a strong ANC influence.

