Netflix to partner with airlines for better in-flight streaming

Netflix has partnered with airlines across the world to increase the quality of airline Wi-Fi, reported Variety.
The streaming service has offered its bandwidth-efficient technology to airlines, which it says can improve streaming quality while reducing bandwidth costs by 75%.
Its mobile encoding allows the streaming of DVD-quality video at 250kbps on mobile devices.
The partnership could allow airlines to offer low-cost or free in-flight Wi-Fi for passengers, stated the report.
Netflix will begin offering its streaming technology to airlines in 2018.
