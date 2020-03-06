What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

6 March 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Castlevania – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb – 8.1

Keeping Up with the Kardashians – Season 15

Showmax

IMDb – 2.8

The Color Purple

Video Play

IMDb – 7.8

The Legend of Hercules

Netflix

IMDb – 4.2

License to Kill – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb – 6.6

The Great Gatsby

Video Play

IMDb – 7.3

Spirited Away

Netflix

IMDb – 8.6

The Orville – Season 2

Showmax

IMDb – 7.9

Patti Cake$

Video Play

IMDb – 6.8

Slender Man

Netflix

IMDb – 3.2

The Guilt Trip

Showmax

IMDb – 5.7

Murder on the Orient Express

Video Play

IMDb – 6.5

Click

Netflix

IMDb – 6.4

Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 6

Showmax

IMDb – 8.4

The Good Liar

Video Play

IMDb – 6.5

