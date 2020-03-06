What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.
Castlevania – Season 3
IMDb – 8.1
Keeping Up with the Kardashians – Season 15
IMDb – 2.8
The Color Purple
IMDb – 7.8
The Legend of Hercules
IMDb – 4.2
License to Kill – Season 1
IMDb – 6.6
The Great Gatsby
IMDb – 7.3
Spirited Away
IMDb – 8.6
The Orville – Season 2
IMDb – 7.9
Patti Cake$
IMDb – 6.8
Slender Man
IMDb – 3.2
The Guilt Trip
IMDb – 5.7
Murder on the Orient Express
IMDb – 6.5
Click
IMDb – 6.4
Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 6
IMDb – 8.4
The Good Liar
IMDb – 6.5
