A high number of South Africans cancelled DStv after getting Netflix

Many South Africans who signed up to Netflix cancelled their DStv packages.

This is one of the findings of the Netflix 2020 Survey conducted by MyBroadband.

The survey was completed by 1,867 tech-savvy South Africans, and provides an excellent overview of the local market.

The findings reinforce previous reports that streaming services like Netflix are killing linear TV providers.

In 2017, for example, traditional pay TV providers in the US experienced a record 3.7% drop in subscribers, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

South Africans who are under financial pressure have also looked to cut services like DStv for more affordable entertainment options such as Showmax and Netflix – saving them hundreds of rand per month.

Netflix is popular

MyBroadband’s survey revealed that Netflix is incredibly popular among tech-savvy South Africans, with 80% of respondents stating they have a Netflix subscription.

Of these Netflix users, 70% said they did not subscribe to a DStv package, while 30% said they do have a DStv account.

An interesting finding from the group of users who do not have DStv is that 50% of them said they cancelled their DStv package after getting Netflix.

The graph below shows the percentage of respondents who have a Netflix subscription and are also signed up to DStv. Click on the graph to enlarge it.

Most popular DStv packages

The survey went on to ask Netflix users who also have a DStv subscription which DStv package they were on.

The most popular DStv package among Netflix users was DStv Premium – with 58% of these respondents on the package.

DStv Compact was in a distant second, on 17%.

The graph below details the most popular DStv packages among respondents who subscribe to both DStv and Netflix.

The packages are ranked from “most expensive” to “least expensive”.

Click on the graph below to enlarge it.