South African Netflix users will choose it over everything else

If South African Netflix users were only allowed to subscribe to one entertainment service, the large majority would pick Netflix.

This is one of the findings of the Netflix 2020 Survey conducted by MyBroadband.

The survey was completed by 1,867 tech-savvy South Africans and provides an excellent overview of the local market.

When asked: “If you could only subscribe to one service, which one would you pick?”, over 79% of respondents selected Netflix.

The popularity of the Netflix selection was reinforced in the overall results, as 80% of all respondents said they have a Netflix subscription.

The top picks

The graph below details which entertainment services South African Netflix users would sign up to if they were only allowed to pick one.

Netflix is in a strong first place, with DStv Premium in second spot.

DStv Premium users

Surprisingly, these numbers do not shift dramatically among DStv Premium users.

Of the survey respondents who have both Netflix and DStv Premium, 66% said they would pick Netflix if they were only allowed to subscribe to one entertainment service.

22% selected DStv Premium.

Netflix users love Showmax

The survey also asked Netflix users which other streaming services they subscribe to, and Showmax was a stand-out selection.

43% of Netflix users said they also subscribe to Showmax.

It must be noted, however, that DStv Premium users receive Showmax for free. Of the respondents who said they subscribe to Showmax and DStv, almost a third had DStv Premium.

The graph below shows the most popular streaming services Netflix users subscribe to – in addition to Netflix.

