All the movies delayed by the coronavirus

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has forced production companies to delay the release of multiple highly-anticipated movies.

To curb the spread of the virus, many governments may impose restrictions on the movement of their citizens. Those who are not obliged to stay at home or avoid large public gathering areas can in some cases choose to self-quarantine voluntarily.

According to a survey conducted by The Morning Consult and The Hollywood Reporter, 38% of American adults support the temporary closure of movie theatres to help stop the spread of the virus.

Analysts have predicted that the global movie industry could be facing a $5-billion loss, as cinemas in China have closed and ticket sales in South Korea and Italy have taken a knock.

To limit losses, film producers have moved to postpone a number of major movie releases.

Big movies delayed

A recent announcement from Paramount confirmed that A Quiet Place Part 2’s release has been delayed indefinitely. The John Krasinksi-led horror was originally set to be released on 18 March.

The next 007 movie – No Time To Die – was pushed back from 8 April to 12 November 2020, while Fast and Furious 9 has been delayed to April 2021.

The release of Disney’s live-action version of Mulan was originally scheduled for 27 March 2020, but has now been delayed with no indication of a new release date yet.

Disney added that Marvel superhero-horror The New Mutants and mystery-horror Antlers have also been pushed back.

Other movies which are confirmed to have been delayed due to the coronavirus include Blue Story, Peter Rabbit 2, and The Lovebirds.

Streaming services not untouchable

The Morning Consult’s study showed that due to coronavirus fears, 51% of American adults were more likely to stream a movie than go to the cinema.

Although video streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ could see viewership members rise as people spend more time at home, the effects of the pandemic are likely to be felt by these companies as well.

Managing the movement and safety of crew members could pose a challenge to the production timeframes for the filming of new original shows and movies.

Recently, renowned Hollywood actor Tom Hanks was diagnosed with COVID-19 while on location in Australia for the filming of an as-yet-unnamed Elvis Presley biopic.

7news reported that this has apparently stalled the production, as crew members were told to self-quarantine on Thursday.

Below is a list of all the movies known to be delayed due to the coronavirus and their respective release dates.

007: No Time To Die – November 2020

– November 2020 A Quiet Place Part 2 – Was 18 March 2020, now TBA

– Was 18 March 2020, now TBA Antlers – Was April 2020, now TBA

– Was April 2020, now TBA Blue Story – Was March 2020, now TBA

– Was March 2020, now TBA Fast and Furious 9 – Was May 2020, now April 2021

– Was May 2020, now April 2021 Mulan – Was March 2020, now TBA

– Was March 2020, now TBA Peter Rabbit 2 – Was March 2020, now August 2020

– Was March 2020, now August 2020 The Lovebirds – Was March 2020, now TBA

– Was March 2020, now TBA The New Mutants – Was April 2020, now TBA

