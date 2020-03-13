What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

13 March 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Earth: One Amazing Day

Netflix

IMDb – 7.8

Keeping Up with the Kardashians – Season 15

Showmax

IMDb – 2.8

Zombieland: Double Tap

Video Play

IMDb – 6.8

The Animal People

Netflix

IMDb – 7.9

Mile 22

Showmax

IMDb – 6.1

Brown Sugar

Video Play

IMDb – 6.5

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool

Netflix

IMDb – 7.3

The Purge: Election Year

Showmax

IMDb – 6.0

Just Wright

Video Play

IMDb – 5.9

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 12

Netflix

IMDb – 8.5

Pitch Perfect

Showmax

IMDb – 7.2

Bulletproof

Video Play

IMDb – 5.8

The Cabin in the Woods

Netflix

IMDb – 7.0

Step Up 3D

Showmax

IMDb – 6.2

The Parts You Lose

Video Play

IMDb – 5.5

