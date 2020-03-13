What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.
Earth: One Amazing Day
IMDb – 7.8
Keeping Up with the Kardashians – Season 15
IMDb – 2.8
Zombieland: Double Tap
IMDb – 6.8
The Animal People
IMDb – 7.9
Mile 22
IMDb – 6.1
Brown Sugar
IMDb – 6.5
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool
IMDb – 7.3
The Purge: Election Year
IMDb – 6.0
Just Wright
IMDb – 5.9
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 12
IMDb – 8.5
Pitch Perfect
IMDb – 7.2
Bulletproof
IMDb – 5.8
The Cabin in the Woods
IMDb – 7.0
Step Up 3D
IMDb – 6.2
The Parts You Lose
IMDb – 5.5
