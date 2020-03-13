What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Earth: One Amazing Day

Netflix

IMDb – 7.8

Keeping Up with the Kardashians – Season 15

Showmax

IMDb – 2.8

Zombieland: Double Tap

Video Play

IMDb – 6.8

The Animal People

Netflix

IMDb – 7.9

Mile 22

Showmax

IMDb – 6.1

Brown Sugar

Video Play

IMDb – 6.5

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool

Netflix

IMDb – 7.3

The Purge: Election Year

Showmax

IMDb – 6.0

Just Wright

Video Play

IMDb – 5.9

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 12

Netflix

IMDb – 8.5

Pitch Perfect

Showmax

IMDb – 7.2

Bulletproof

Video Play

IMDb – 5.8

The Cabin in the Woods

Netflix

IMDb – 7.0

Step Up 3D

Showmax

IMDb – 6.2

The Parts You Lose

Video Play

IMDb – 5.5

Now read: All the movies delayed by the coronavirus