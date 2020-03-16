Major Netflix shows delayed by coronavirus

Netflix has halted all scripted film and TV productions in the US and Canada due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

This is according to The Hollywood Reporter, which said that the streaming giant has suspended work on several of its most popular shows in order to comply with restrictions imposed by governments in these regions.

The move has affected the production of Stranger Things, Lucifer, and Russian Doll, all of which have been put on hold for two weeks.

Shows which are being filmed outside of the US and Canada – such as The Witcher – will reportedly be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Streaming services

Netflix is not the only major streaming service affected by the restrictions.

Disney+ has put a hold on 16 pilot productions, including the eagerly-anticipated Marvel shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wandavision, and Loki.

Apple has also stopped work by outside studios on a number of shows for its TV+ service.

Among these are the Golden Globe-nominated The Morning Show, the Stephen King miniseries Lisey’s Story, and M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller series Servant.

Amazon has suspended the Budapest-based production of Carnival Row and Wheel of Time, which is being filmed in the Czech Republic.

Cable networks and TV

US cable networks have reportedly been hit heavily, with both scripted and unscripted programming delayed.

35 NBCUniversal shows have had their productions either paused or their wrap schedules accelerated.

Warner Bros. said it has halted over 70 series and pilots that are currently being filmed or were set to start production.

Popular talk programmes like The Ellen Degeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and the Late Show with Stephen Colbert have temporarily been shut down.

Movie releases delayed

The pandemic has already impacted the film industry, with several big 2020 movie releases being pushed back by months.

Disney’s live-action Mulan was delayed indefinitely, in addition to its The New Mutants and Antlers movies.

Other titles delayed include A Quite Place Part 2, 007: No Time To Die, and the Fast and Furious 9.

Analysts predicted that the global movie industry could be facing a $5-billion loss driven by delays in productions and the closure of cinemas across the world.

