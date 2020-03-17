Free DStv Now channels and shows for all South Africans

DStv Now has made a selection of channels available to all South Africans for free.

DStv Now is an online streaming service which is bundled with DStv’s satellite broadcasting service, and allows subscribers to watch TV and shows from mobile devices, smart TVs, laptops, and more.

The new free channel package is available to all South Africans, however, and not only DStv subscribers.

The company said that in response to the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa, a number of DStv Now channels are no longer locked behind a subscription and are available to anyone with an Internet connection.

DStv channels which are now available to stream for free are:

100 – DStv

– DStv 180 – People’s Weather

– People’s Weather 238 – SuperSport Play

– SuperSport Play 313 – PBS Kids

– PBS Kids 320 – Channel O

– Channel O 343 – TBN

– TBN 400 – BBC World News

– BBC World News 401 – CNN

– CNN 402 – Sky News

– Sky News 403 – eNCA

– eNCA 404 – SABC News

– SABC News 405 – Newzroom Afrika

– Newzroom Afrika 414 – Euronews Now

Staying informed about the latest news on the virus is the first step in stopping its spread, said the company. For this reason, it has made several 24-hour news channels available.

In addition to these channels, episodes of popular series are also available via the Catch Up portal on the free service, including Igazi, The River, Isibaya, Binnelanders, Suidooster, and Die Ware Naarheid.

Signing up

To sign up for DStv Now’s free service, users must navigate to the DStv Now portal, select the option to Sign Up, and follow the steps below.

Fill in your details and click Create Account.

Provide your ID, smartcard, or customer number. If you’re not subscribed to DStv, scroll to the bottom and choose Skip.

Name your profile and set your profile picture.

Start watching.

If you’re planning on watching DStv on your phone or tablet, download the DStv Now app for Android or iOS.

DStv Now noted that its free service is currently only available in South Africa.

