Warrant issued for former SABC chair’s arrest

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has issued a warrant for the arrest of former SABC chairperson Ellen Tshabalala on a charge of fraud, reports Sowetan Live.

This follows Tshabalala not being accessible at her address for months, SAPS claimed.

“We are currently looking for the suspect as she has disappeared. We have obtained a warrant for her arrest and she is regarded as a wanted person,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza.

“No one knows [where she is], even her neighbours said they haven’t seen her for quite some time.”

Fraud charges

Tshabalala’s fraud charge is for allegedly lying about her qualifications when she applied for her job at the SABC.

Her CV reportedly said she had a BCom degree and a postgraduate degree in labour relations from UNISA – a claim that the university has disputed.

COPE laid the charge in 2015, and it was then handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) – which has now made the decision that Tshabalala should be arrested.

Tshabalala, however, responded to Sowetan Live’s request for comment, saying she had not disappeared.

“I’m in South Africa, I just hope they leave me alone and I have no reason to leave for anything,” said Tshabalala.

Other SABC legal cases

Last week, former SABC COO Chris Maroleng submitted papers to the Johannesburg Labour Court which demanded that the SABC either pay him R16 million or give him his job back.

Maroleng said the SABC did not offer him the chance to appeal what he believes to be an unfair disciplinary process that saw him dismissed from the national broadcaster.

Maroleng also claimed that other executives were dismissed similarly, and accused SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe of “conspiring against him”.

He said an affidavit by a former SABC manager James Shikwambana confirmed this, claiming that he heard Mxakwe telling the SABC chairperson that they needed to “build a case against this guy”.

The SABC responded to the report by saying it was unaware of Maroleng filing any court papers.

