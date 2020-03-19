Ster-Kinekor cuts morning and evening shows due to coronavirus

Ster-Kinekor has announced that it will restrict the hours in which customers can watch movies at its theatres.

“We are proceeding with scheduled programming – however no shows will screen before 12:00 or after 18:00,” Ster-Kinekor said.

It added that the number of viewers allowed within its cinemas would be capped at 100.

In addition to this, customers must also ensure that two seats are left empty between each booked seat.

“Ster-Kinekor’s Executive Committee has been working to ensure that it remains abreast of all developments relating to the outbreak of coronavirus,” said Ster-Kinekor.

It has also taken steps relating to personal hygiene – including the provision of hand sanitizer in cinemas and the minimisation of the size of its workforce when they are not required.

Coronavirus in South Africa

Ster-Kinekor joins a long list of South African organisations which have taken steps to protect their employees and customers against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

ICASA has suspended all public hearings and has urged that mobile operators and pay-TV providers make their services free for the duration of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

South African universities and schools have been shut down, while Virgin Active and Planet Fitness have taken steps to protect their staff and members from the pandemic.

116 South Africans are confirmed to have the virus, and the government is working to track down those who may have been in contact with the infected.

“As part of tracking and tracing, we have collated background information on how these patients were infected. We will provide information to the public, so as to give a sense of how these local transmissions occur,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

“We will however not disclose full details as this information is subject to patient confidentiality, which we are bound by.”