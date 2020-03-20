How Nu Metro is dealing with the coronavirus

Nu Metro has released a statement detailing how it is responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cinema will seat customers with two buffer seats between each other, ensuring these customers can practise social distancing.

Nu Metro said this ensures its cinema capacity is capped at under 100 visitors – in line with government’s large gathering restrictions.

It will also provide moviegoers with access to hand sanitiser at all times by placing hand sanitiser at access points at its cinemas.

Nu Metro will sanitise armrests, cupholders, and tables before every show, and will disinfect “high-touch point areas” – including kiosks, self-service terminals, serving counters, door handles, rails, benches, booths, and bathroom areas.

The cinema said it has retrained its staff members in thorough and frequent hand-washing methods using soap and water.

“In addition to these safety standards and procedures, we are closely monitoring daily updates and recommendations from the World Health Organization and South Africa’s Department of Health,” said Nu Metro.

“Our commitment and responsibility towards customers have never been stronger as we face the COVID-19 pandemic together. Your safety as well as the safety of our team members is our highest priority.”

Ster-Kinekor

Ster-Kinekor also recently announced the measures it would be taking to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus – which also included seating customers with two empty seats between each other.

Ster-Kinekor will limit its screening times to between 12:00 and 18:00, and will ensure that the number of viewers in each showing would be capped at 100.

It will also be taking steps to ensure that customers and staff alike are able to maintain high levels of personal hygiene – including the provision of hand sanitizer in cinemas and the minimisation of its workforce size when possible.

“Ster-Kinekor’s Executive Committee has been working to ensure that it remains abreast of all developments relating to the outbreak of coronavirus,” said Ster-Kinekor.