DStv makes big change to SuperSport channels

DStv has announced that it will open up SuperSport channels which were previously only available on its Premium packages to other subscribers.

DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Access, and Family subscribers will have access to SuperSport 7, while Compact and Compact Plus users will also be able to watch SuperSport 1.

This change forms part of an “Open Window” viewing period which will end on 30 April 2020, DStv said.

“As of 19 March 2020, SuperSport is making more of its channels available to even more DStv customers,” DStv said.

“SuperSport 1, which is exclusively available on the DStv Premium package, will now be available on DStv Compact Plus and DStv Compact. Furthermore, SuperSport 7, which is only available on the DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact packages, will now be available on DStv Family and DStv Access as well!”

This comes after SuperSport announced major broadcasting changes in light of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global sports.

Coronavirus impact on SuperSport

The prevalence of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted the world of sports globally, with events either postponed or cancelled by organisers,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

“This will have an impact on SuperSport’s ability to broadcast the relevant sporting events.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make the necessary changes to our broadcast schedule as developments occur.”

In lieu of live fixtures, SuperSport 1 has been screening a series of documentaries produced by US sports broadcaster ESPN titled “30 for 30”.

Among the dozen offerings are Of Miracles and Men, Chasing Tyson, Slaying the Badger, Nature Boy, and This is What They Want.

DStv Now free access

DStv Now has made a selection of channels available to all South Africans for free to help keep users informed about the coronavirus outbreak.

DStv Now is an online streaming service which is bundled with DStv’s satellite broadcasting service, and allows subscribers to watch TV and shows from mobile devices, smart TVs, laptops, and more.

The new free channel package is available to all South Africans and not only DStv subscribers.

The company said that in response to the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa, a number of DStv Now channels are no longer locked behind a subscription and are available to anyone with an Internet connection.