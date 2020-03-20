What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

20 March 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Spider-Man: Far from Home

Netflix

IMDb – 7.5

spider-man-far-from-home

Home

Showmax

IMDb – 6.6

home

Ford v Ferrari

Video Play

IMDb – 8.1

ford-v-ferrari

College Behind Bars – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 8.1

college-behind-bars

Good Trouble – Season 2

Showmax

IMDb – 7.1

good-trouble

Man on Fire

Video Play

IMDb7.7

man-on-fire

Venom

Netflix

IMDb – 6.7

venom-2018

Most Likely to Murder

Showmax

IMDb – 5.1

most-likely-to-murder

The Secret Life of Bees

Video Play

IMDb – 7.3

the-secret-life-of-bees

Bypass Road

Netflix

IMDb – 5.4

bypass-road

The Children Act

Showmax

IMDb – 6.7

the-children-act

Sid & Judy

Video Play

IMDb – 7.6

sid-and-judy

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Netflix

IMDb – 8.4

spider-man-into-the-spider-verse

Kung Fu Panda 3

Showmax

IMDb – 7.1

kung-fu-panda-3

Unstoppable

Video Play

IMDb – 6.8

unstoppable

