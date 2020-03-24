Nu Metro closing all cinemas during lockdown

Nu Metro has announced the closure of all its cinemas with immediate effect.

The company said this was because of the imminent national lockdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

“This serves to confirm that Nu Metro management has decided to close all of its cinema complexes and accompanying operations in South Africa with immediate effect, following the governmental announcement of the national lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus,” Nu Metro stated.

“We at Nu Metro consider the health of our customers and staff as top priority and we would again like to encourage all South Africans to follow all health, hygiene and other legal regulations as communicated by the Department of Health.”

The company said its cinemas will remain closed until the end of the lockdown or as otherwise directed by the South African government.

It said that its operations in Mozambique and Zambia will continue with strict precautionary measures as determined by the respective governments.

Precautionary measures

This closure comes after both Nu Metro and Ster-Kinekor last week announced a range of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 at their premises.

Aside from improved cleaning protocol and the provision of hand sanitisers, Ster-Kinekor said it would only have screenings between 12:00 and 18:00 each day, in addition to capping the number of tickets for each show to 100.

It also changed bookings to leave seats open between ticket holders.

Ster-Kinekor has yet to announce its plans regarding the lockdown.