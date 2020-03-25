Ster-Kinekor closes cinemas for lockdown

Ster-Kinekor has announced that it has closed all of its cinemas due to the 21-day coronavirus lockdown in South Africa.

“In line with the president’s announcement, today was the last show at all Ster-Kinekor cinemas,” Ster-Kinekor said in a notice issued on 24 March.

The 21-day lockdown will mean most citizens may only leave their home in specific circumstances – such as to buy food – and will see all non-essential businesses closed.

The company said it made the decision in the best interests of its customers and staff.

“Ster-Kinekor stands in support of the safety and wellbeing of our employees and the communities we serve,” it said.

“With that being said, we encourage all our guests to stay safe and adhere to all the precautions given by the president and his cabinet during this time.”

In an email sent to customers, Ster-Kinekor indicated that moviegoers who purchased tickets for shows happening after the closure of its cinemas will have their accounts refunded directly.

The company said its cinemas will be “locking down” until 16 April 2020 or as otherwise directed by the South African government.

Nu-Metro

The announcement follows Nu Metro’s decision to close its cinemas in South Africa.

“This serves to confirm that Nu Metro management has decided to close all of its cinema complexes and accompanying operations in South Africa with immediate effect, following the governmental announcement of the national lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus,” Nu Metro stated.

It said cinemas will be closed until the end of the lockdown or as otherwise directed by the South African government.

Its operations in Mozambique and Zambia will continue to employ strict precautionary measures as instructed by the respective governments.