What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.
Freud – Season 1
IMDb – 6.7
Westworld – Season 3
IMDb – 8.8
Once Upon a Time – Season 7
IMDb -7.7
The Platform
IMDb – 7.7
Expedition Impossible – Season 1
IMDb – 7.3
Frozen II
IMDb – 7.0
The Letter for the King – Season 1
IMDb – 5.9
Liar Liar
IMDb – 6.9
Four Weddings and a Funeral
IMDb – 6.9
Ozark – Season 3
IMDb – 8.3
Shazam
IMDb – 7.1
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
IMDb – 7.4
Wrong Man – Season 1
IMDb – 7.1
J.T. LeRoy
IMDb – 5.4
The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 1
IMDb – 8.6
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.