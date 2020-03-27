What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

27 March 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Freud – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 6.7

freud

Westworld – Season 3

Showmax

IMDb – 8.8

westworld

Once Upon a Time – Season 7

Video Play

IMDb -7.7

once-upon-a-time

The Platform

Netflix

IMDb – 7.7

the-platform

Expedition Impossible – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb – 7.3

expedition-impossible

Frozen II

Video Play

IMDb – 7.0

frozen-ii

The Letter for the King – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 5.9

the-letter-for-the-king

Liar Liar

Showmax

IMDb – 6.9

liar-liar-1997

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Video Play

IMDb – 6.9

four-weddings-and-a-funeral

Ozark – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb – 8.3

ozark

Shazam

Showmax

IMDb – 7.1

shazam

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

Video Play

IMDb – 7.4

the-hobbit-the-battle-of-the-five-armies

Wrong Man – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb7.1

wrong-man

J.T. LeRoy

Showmax

IMDb – 5.4

j-t-leroy

The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 1

Video Play

IMDb – 8.6

the-handmaids-tale

Now read: DStv launches M-Net Binge channel to help South Africans get through lockdown

Share your thoughts: What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, a…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend