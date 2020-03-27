MultiChoice sets aside R80 million to pay salaries during lockdown

MultiChoice has made provisions to pay salaries of production crews who are unable to work during the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown.

Production of television shows and movies have come to a standstill due to the lockdown.

“Given MultiChoice Group’s position in Africa’s video entertainment sector, the group is acutely aware of the challenges their partners in the industry are facing. At this time MultiChoice will be standing by them,” the group said in a statement released today.

These production crews produce programming which is broadcasted on MultiChoice’s satellite broadcasting service, DStv.

“As an industry made up of thousands of freelance actors, producers, directors and camera operators, Africa’s video entertainment industry is particularly vulnerable at this time,” MultiChoice said.

“These people play a critical role in keeping viewers and communities informed, entertained and connected. All the whilst contributing significantly to the economy,” MultiChoice added.

Freelancers and training

“MultiChoice has set aside R80 million to ensure that current productions are able to pay full salaries of cast, crew, and creatives for the months of March and April, by when hopefully we will have the worst of the disruptions behind us,” the company said.

MultiChoice has further guaranteed the income of freelancers who work in SuperSport productions and are currently unable to perform their duties due to the suspension of sport and the national lockdown.

“This extends to guaranteeing the income of freelancers in our broadcast technology environment,” MultiChoice noted.

Additionally, the group said it will be launching an online learning portal called the MultiChoice Talent Factory which will give more than 40,000 industry members access to online classes to continue skill training while in isolation.

MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said that the company’s main concern was to ensure that the income of creatives, cast, and crew was secured over this period.

“We want to ensure that they and their families are not negatively impacted as work has come to a standstill,” Mawela said.