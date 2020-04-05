Netflix and Showmax series launching during the lockdown

The 21-day lockdown has resulted in many people looking for new shows on Netflix and Showmax.

The good news is these platforms are continuing to update their catalogues with new movies and series during the lockdown period.

Below is a selection of the best content coming to these platforms in the next few weeks.

Netflix

Community

Community is centered around the life of a suspended lawyer, Jeff Winger, who enrolls in a community college after his degree is found to be fake.

Winger finds an odd group of friends at the college, including characters played by Ken Jeong and Donald Glover.

The Mask

The 1994 movie is about Stanley Ipkiss, an insecure and ordinary bank clerk who discovers a mask that transforms him into a crazy prankster named The Mask.

The Mask can alter both himself and his surroundings, and uses this ability to hilarious ends.

The Main Event

The Main Event is a movie for the whole family about a young wrestling fan.

The fan, who is regularly bullied by schoolmates, discovers a mask that allows him to perform remarkable physical feats.

Holmes and Watson

Featuring Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, and Rebecca Hall, those wanting a serious crime drama should look elsewhere.

Instead, in this movie Holmes and Watson get up to crazy antics and silliness in their attempt to crack a case involving a death threat received by the Queen.

Showmax

I’m Sorry

Andrea is an outspoken mother and wife with no filter who continuously gets herself into hilarious situations.

The series is loosely based on the life of creator and lead actress Andrea Savage.

Primal

This Adult Swim show features no dialogue and instead uses visuals and sound effects to tell a fascinating story.

An unlikely partnership between a caveman and a dinosaur sees them work together to survive the violent ancient world.

The Case Against Adnan Syed

This enthralling four-part documentary digs deeper into the investigation of Adnan Syed, who was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999.

The case was first made popular by true-crime podcast, Serial, which became a cult sensation as listeners tried to decipher the truth behind the alleged crime.

Westworld – Season 3

The hit series Westworld is currently the most popular show on IMDb, and new episodes are added every Monday on Showmax.

Westworld is a dark sci-fi drama set in the west of the US and addresses an incredibly complex topic – artificial consciousness.

Sanditon

Sanditon is transforming from a fishing village into a fashionable spa resort.

Changing alongside it is Charlotte Heywood, who swaps her quiet rural home for the intrigues and dalliances of a seaside town on the make.

McMillion$

McMillion$ is a documentary about arguably the biggest scam in fast-food history.

The McMillion$ scam ran for over a decade and earned $24 million in illegal profit.

