DStv price hikes – How much more you will pay from today

MultiChoice’s DStv price increases for 2020 take effect from today, 1 April 2020.

The price increases, which reflect on DStv’s website, include an increase of R10 to DStv Premium from R809 to R819 per month, while the monthly price of DStv Family has risen from R265 to R279.

DStv Compact’s price has remained the same, at R399 per month.

MultiChoice South Africa CEO Mark Rayner said the company is committed to ensuring DStv is a service that is affordable to as many South Africans as possible.

“We want to continue making DStv affordable and accessible to as many South Africans as possible by providing the best local and international content they have come to love anywhere, anytime,” said Rayner.

DStv Now standalone service

MultiChoice is also looking to expand its service beyond the current satellite-and-decoder package subscribers must sign up to to access DStv.

It plans to launch a standalone streaming service through its DStv Now platform.

While the initial projected launch date for this product was the end of 2019, this was pushed forward to the end of March.

However, as of 1 April, the service is yet to launch.

Africa Analysis media analyst Nozi Dikgale believes the price of the DStv streaming service could be cheaper than Showmax.

Dikgale said this is because MultiChoice will be able to cut operational costs on the manufacturing and installation of decoders and satellite dishes.

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird said he thinks the price of a standalone DStv Now service will be comparable to a Netflix package.

“We can be sure that they have done their homework and are likely to hit the ground with a competitive offer,” Bird said.

Price changes for 2020

The table below details the DStv price changes effective from 1 April 2020.

DStv Price Increases Packages 2019 Price 2020 Price DStv Premium R809 R819 DStv Compact Plus R519 R529 DStv Compact R399 R399 DStv Family R265 R279 DStv Access R105 R110 DStv EasyView R29 R29 Add-ons 2019 Price 2020 Price Access Fee R95 R100

