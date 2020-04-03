New channels added to DStv Now free service

MultiChoice has added new channels to its free DStv Now offering, bringing the total number of channels available to non-DStv subscribers up to 16.

DStv Now has seen a big increase in traffic following the implementation of the national coronavirus lockdown, the company said.

“DStv Now is the online version of DStv, free to DStv subscribers,” MultiChoice said. “There’s also a version of DStv Now available to non-subscribers, which is proving increasingly popular during the COVID-19 lockdown.”

“Two new channels have been added to this free service as of the beginning of April, taking the total number of channels to 16.”

MultiChoice said that is has worked with local and international news channels to add 24-hour news coverage to the DStv Now free service in just a matter of days.

“The intent was to help all South Africans stay up to date with announcements and developments, and the results so far are encouraging,” it said.

Usage of the DStv Now free service has increased 20% since the lockdown began, and peak usage is up by 80% compared to pre-crisis peaks.

Educational content

MultiChoice said that to help families through the lockdown period, it has added additional educational content to the free service with the Mindset PoP channel.

Mindset PoP features educational programming covering the entire General Education and Training (GET) phase, including Early Childhood Development (ECD), as well as a key focus on the Grade 4 – 9 curriculum.

The channel aims to prepare children for when schools reopen, MultiChoice said, delivering live lessons daily with six fresh hours every day.

MultiChoice Connected Video CEO Niclas Ekdahl said that the company is grateful to channel providers for their participation in this initiative.

“We’re extremely grateful to all of the channel providers for being so willing to work with us to help all South Africans through this unprecedented lockdown period,” Ekdahl said.

“Thanks to their support we’re able to keep people informed, keep kids’ educations going, and keep people entertained.”

Channel list

The full list of channels available to non-DStv customers on the DStv Now free service is as follows:

100 – DStv

– DStv 180 – People’s Weather

– People’s Weather 238 – SuperSport Play

– SuperSport Play 313 – PBS Kids

– PBS Kids 317 – Mindset PoP

– Mindset PoP 320 – Channel O

– Channel O 343 – TBN

– TBN 400 – BBC World News

– BBC World News 401 – CNN

– CNN 402 – Sky News

– Sky News 403 – eNCA

– eNCA 404 – SABC News

– SABC News 405 – Newzroom Afrika

– Newzroom Afrika 405 – Al-Jazeera

– Al-Jazeera 414 – Euronews Now

– Euronews Now 417 – africanews

South Africans can sign up for the DStv Now free service on the official website.

