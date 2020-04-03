What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

3 April 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Eighth Grade

Netflix

IMDb – 7.4

eighth-grade

30 for 30 – Volume 1

Showmax

IMDb – 7.4

30-for-30

Teen Wolf – Season 6

Video Play

IMDb – 7.7

teen-wolf

Community – Season 6

Netflix

IMDb – 8.5

community

First Kill

Showmax

IMDb – 5.0

first-kill

BlacKkKlansman

Video Play

IMDb – 7.5

blackkklansman

Money Heist – Season 4

Netflix

IMDb – 8.4

Money Heist

The Exception

Showmax

IMDb – 6.8

the-exception

First Man

Video Play

IMDb – 7.3

first-man

Scorpion – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb – 7.1

scorpion

Juliet, Naked

Showmax

IMDb – 6.6

juliet-naked

Chappie

Video Play

IMDb – 6.8

chappie

Moneyball

Netflix

IMDb – 7.6

moneyball

Will & Grace – Season 2

Showmax

IMDb – 7.2

will-and-grace-2017

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Video Play

IMDb – 6.7

ice-age-the-meltdown

Now read: New channels added to DStv Now free service

