Big increase in Showmax users during lockdown

Showmax has seen a sharp increase in active users and play events following the effects of the COVID-19 crisis and the implementation of the national lockdown in South Africa.

Active users have increased by 50% and play events have more than doubled since pre-lockdown peaks, MultiChoice said in a statement.

The term “active users” refers to the number of unique active users who use a service on Showmax on a given day.

MultiChoice said that Showmax’s active user numbers typically lull on Wednesday and Thursday and build up from Friday until reaching a peak on Sunday.

“February and early March followed this pattern with no surprises, but then there was a significant divergence from Monday 15 March,” MultiChoice said.

“On that day, instead of the number of active customers dropping off, it stayed almost at the Sunday peak and then started rising for six days straight.”

Lockdown and play events

Showmax also saw a big jump in active users after the lockdown on Friday 27 March, and this upward trend has continued.

Play events continue to follow the same pattern of a mid-week lull growing to a peak on Sunday, MultiChoice said.

A play event is where someone clicks play on a TV show, movie, or live channel on the Showmax platform.

Play events began to see impressive growth a month ahead of the lockdown and were 20% higher month-on-month by 15 March.

After the coronavirus lockdown, play events reached more than double the peak viewing events in mid-February.

“We’re in the fortunate position of being able to do something to help people through this period,” said MultiChoice Connected Video CEO Niclas Ekdahl.

“We’ve added live news and education channels to Showmax using the streaming functionality originally set up for sport. We’ve also created edutainment content rows to help parents, and we’re even adding yoga and other exercise programming.”

“At the same time, we’re managing our traffic load on mobile networks to make sure internet access isn’t interrupted, and we’ll keep looking for other opportunities to make a difference,” he said.

The graph below shows the increase in the number of play events on Showmax over the lockdown period.

