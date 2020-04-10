What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

10 April 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Darkest Hour

Netflix

IMDb – 7.4

darkest-hour

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Showmax

IMDb – 6.2

jurassic-world-fallen-kingdom

First Man

Video Play

IMDb – 7.3

first-man

The Big Show Show – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 6.5

the-big-show-show

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 5.8

TMNT

The Lighthouse

Video Play

IMDb – 7.6

the-lighthouse

GoodFellas

Netflix

IMDb – 8.7

goodfellas

The Last Word

Showmax

IMDb – 6.6

the-last-word

Motive

Video Play

IMDb – 7.4

motive

Captain Phillips

Netflix

IMDb – 7.8

captain-phillips

The Case Against Adnan Syed – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb – 6.6

the-case-against-adnan-syed

Stargate

Video Play

IMDb – 7.1

stargate

The Mask

Netflix

IMDb – 6.9

the-mask

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Showmax

IMDb – 6.1

a-million-ways-to-die-in-the-west

Tia & Tamera

Video Play

IMDb – 7.0

Tia Tamera

