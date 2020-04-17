Huawei Video launched in South Africa – 10,000 hours of content

Huawei has launched its on-demand streaming service, Huawei Video, in South Africa.

The service, which was launched in Europe and the Middle East earlier this year, offers over 10,000 hours of content and 30 million short video clips.

“We are really excited about the launch of this new product. Huawei devices not only guarantee our customers the best high-definition video experiences wherever they go but also provide them with the best content whenever they want it,” said Huawei MEA Consumer Business Group VP Likun Zhao.

Content and packages

Zhao said that Huawei recently added new content to the Huawei Video ecosystem.

This includes DailyMotion, Qello Concerts, The Explorers, BBC News, Toon Goggles, and Filmbox.

Of these services, DailyMotion, BBC New,s and Toon Goggles are available as part of a free catalogue of news, factual, and entertainment programming.

Monthly subscription packages will offer premium content from a variety of additional partners.

“Thanks to our new partners joining the Huawei Video ecosystem, we will be able to offer an even wider range of content in new formats and display modes, which will help us to rewrite the rules of the market,” Huawei said.

Huawei said it will also look to include content aligned to the South African market.

How to get it

Huawei Video is available through Huawei AppGallery and comes pre-installed on Huawei devices running EMUI 8.0 or later.

According to Huawei, its app is designed to provide guaranteed playback, zero waiting time, and enhanced video colour and sharpness.

“Even if the network is unstable, video fluency can be improved. The Huawei Video feature reduces up to a 60% bitrate with the same image quality, thus saving bandwidth,” said Huawei.

The app also offers customisation options, which allow users to create a favourite videos section, implement parental controls, and download content to view it offline.

