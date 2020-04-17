DStv Premium lockdown promotion – Free BoxOffice movie for selected subscribers

DStv is offering selected Premium subscribers a free BoxOffice movie rental, valid until the end of the month.

In a mail to DStv customers, the broadcaster said it wanted to help users “stay entertained at home” during the national lockdown.

“In this challenging time, we’re sure that you’re looking for ways to stay entertained at home. DStv is here to help by giving you one BoxOffice movie credit at no cost to you,” stated the email.

“BoxOffice brings you the latest movies straight from the big screen to the comfort of your home.”

The email stated that DStv users will be sent an SMS once their movie credit is loaded. The offer is valid until 30 April 2020.

“To start watching, press the green button on your PVR remote, select a movie, and follow the normal rental and payment process,” stated the email.

“Be sure to select a payment method to redeem your credit, so that we can pay for your movie. You will not be charged.”

MultiChoice told MyBroadband that it is giving a selected number of DStv Premium customers the free BoxOffice voucher.

“DStv regularly runs exciting promotions and rewards for a variety of customers at different times of the year,” said the company.

DStv BoxOffice

The DStv BoxOffice website states that users can rent movies online or via their PVR decoder.

New releases which were promoted on the BoxOffice website at the time of writing include:

Wild Rose

Primal

The Bet

The Gentleman

Cut-Out Girls

These movies were priced at R25 each to rent.

The BoxOffice website states that a movie will be available immediately after it has been rented, and users can watch the movie as many times as they like within 48 hours.