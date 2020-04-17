What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.
Code 8
IMDb – 6.1
Anon
IMDb – 6.1
Teen Titans: The Judas Contract
IMDb – 7.0
Some Kind of Beautiful
IMDb – 5.7
Lucy
IMDb – 6.4
Horton Hears a Who!
IMDb – 6.8
The Mummy
IMDb – 7.0
A Curious World – Season 1
IMDb – N/A
Ice Age: The Meltdown
IMDb – 6.8
The Breakfast Club
IMDb – 7.9
A-X-L
IMDb – 5.3
Max
IMDb – 6.7
Get Him to the Greek
IMDb – 6.4
Skyscraper
IMDb – 5.8
Get Shorty
IMDb – 6.9
