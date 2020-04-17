What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

17 April 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Code 8

Netflix

IMDb6.1

code-8

Anon

Showmax

IMDb6.1

anon

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

Video Play

IMDb7.0

teen-titans-the-judas-contract

Some Kind of Beautiful

Netflix

IMDb5.7

some-kind-of-beautiful

Lucy

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb6.4

lucy

Horton Hears a Who!

Video Play

IMDb6.8

horton-hears-a-who

The Mummy

Netflix

IMDb7.0

the-mummy

A Curious World – Season 1

Showmax

IMDbN/A

a-curious-world

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Video Play

IMDb6.8

ice-age-the-meltdown

The Breakfast Club

Netflix

IMDb7.9

the-breakfast-club

A-X-L

Showmax

IMDb5.3

a-x-l

Max

Video Play

IMDb6.7

max-2015

Get Him to the Greek

Netflix

IMDb6.4

get-him-to-the-greek

Skyscraper

Showmax

IMDb5.8

skyscraper

Get Shorty

Video Play

IMDb6.9

get-shorty

