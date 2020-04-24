What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

24 April 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and VideoPlay this weekend.

Extraction

Netflix

IMDb8.9

extraction-2020

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

Showmax

IMDb7.8

the-hobbit-the-desolation-of-smaug

Bates Motel – Season 2

Video Play

IMDb8.2

bates-motel

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb6.1

ghost-in-the-shell-sac_2045

Max Steel

Showmax

IMDb4.6

max-steel

Catastrophe – Season 4

Video Play

IMDb8.2

catastrophe-season-4

Absurd Planet – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb3.6

absurd-planet

Bad Education

Showmax

IMDb7.3

bad-education

The Pink Panther – Season 3

Video Play

IMDb7.6

the-pink-panther-show

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb7.9

the-story-of-god-with-morgan-freeman

Ted 2

Showmax

IMDb6.3

ted-2

Spy Penguin – Season 1

Video Play

IMDbN/A

Spy Penguin

Insidious: The Last Key

Netflix

IMDb5.7

insidious-the-last-key

Army of One

Showmax

IMDb5.1

army-of-one

The Martian

Video Play

IMDb8.0

the-martian

