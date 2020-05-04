The best games, movies, and series coming out in May

While South Africa eased lockdown restrictions to level 4 on Friday 1 May, many are still stuck at home finding ways to keep themselves entertained.

Given the length of the lockdown, it is possible that many South Africans have started to grow bored of their current entertainment options.

Thankfully, May brings with it a variety of cool new movies, series, and video games.

We have rounded up some of the most interesting new launches – some of which are already available.

These movies, series, and video games are detailed below.

Movies

Once upon a time in Hollywood (Netflix) – 10 May

A TV actor and his stunt-double friend weigh their next move in an LA rocked by change.

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix) – 5 May

In this stand-up special, Jerry Seinfeld takes the stage in New York and tackles talking vs. texting, bad buffets vs. so-called “great” restaurants and the magic of Pop Tarts.

Scary Movie 5 (Netflix) – 1 May

The fifth installment of the ridiculous and highly irreverent Scary Movie franchise takes aim at the horror genre, as well as films like Black Swan and Inception.

Bad Education (Showmax) – 1 May

Bad Education is based on the real-life scandal that went down at writer Mike Makowsky’s high school, where a student journalist uncovered the single largest public school embezzlement scheme in America’s history.

Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw (Showmax) – 14 May

Hobbs and Shaw sees Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs and British military elite operative-turned-outlaw Deckard Shaw forced into an unlikely alliance when anarchist Brixton threatens to unleash a deadly virus on humanity.

From 14 May the entire nine-move franchise will be available on Showmax.

Series

Hollywood (Netflix) – 1 May

Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.

Colony Season 3 (Netflix) – 2 May

When LA is invaded by outside forces and becomes a walled-in settlement, a former FBI agent and his wife risk everything to find their lost son.

Rick and Morty Season 4 (Showmax) – 4 May

Rick and Morty return for the remaining episodes of their fourth season, starting 4 May, with new weekly episodes becoming available 24 hours after they air in the US.

Run (Showmax) – 4 May

Run is a romantic comedy thriller about a woman who walks away from her ordinary life in the suburbs to revisit her past with her college boyfriend, Billy Johnson.

Games

Apex Legends Season 5 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 12 May

While not strictly a new game, the fifth season of Apex Legends will begin on 12 May, and while you wait, you will be able to try out the new Battle Armor.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 22 May

The third installation of the popular Saints Row franchise will be receiving a new look, aligning the game with the visual expectations of the current generation of gamers.

BioShock, Borderlands, and XCOM 2 (Switch) – 29 May

The legendary BioShock series, the Borderlands Legendary Collection, and the XCOM 2 collection are all finally making their way onto the Nintendo Switch console.

Fast and Furious Crossroads (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – TBC

The popular Fast and Furious movie franchise has now expanded to the gaming market.