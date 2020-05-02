What South Africans are watching during lockdown

MultiChoice has confirmed that live news broadcasts remain extremely popular on Showmax during the nationwide lockdown.
To serve this increased popularity, MultiChoice said that it had repurposed its sports live-streaming capabilities to deploy eight news channels on Showmax.
It also told MyBroadband it had seen a significant change in Showmax active user patterns since the lockdown began.
Active user numbers have historically lulled on Wednesdays and Thursdays and built up from Fridays until a peak on Sundays.
Since Monday 15 March, however, this has not been the case.
“On that day, instead of the number of active customers dropping off, it stayed almost at the Sunday peak and then started rising for six days straight,” said MultiChoice.
The most popular content on Showmax, Netflix, and torrent platforms is listed below, providing an overview of what South Africans are watching during the lockdown.
Most popular content on Showmax
MultiChoice said the most popular movies on its platform at the moment, in no particular order, include:
- Shazam!
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Nymphomaniac Vol 1
- How to Steal a Country
- Crawl
- Second Act
- Night School
- The Hustle
- Anon
- Child’s Play
In no particular order, the most popular series on Showmax at the moment are:
- Westworld
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- The River
- Grey’s Anatomy
- The Queen
- The Outsider
- Insecure
- Lost
- Madam and Mercy
- Modern Family
Most popular content on Netflix
Netflix offers information about the top 10 movies and series in South Africa on any given day.
The top 10 movies in South Africa as of 30 April were:
- Extraction
- Killers
- Downsizing
- The Willoughbys
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
- Despicable Me 2
- Despicable Me
- Some Kind of Beautiful
- Fast and Furious 7
- Overcomer
The top 10 series on Netflix as of 30 April were:
- Never Have I Ever
- Too Hot to Handle
- Money Heist
- Coronavirus Explained
- Outer Banks
- The Last Dance
- Absurd Planet
- Ozark
- After Life
- #BlackAF
The most pirated movies on BitTorrent
TorrentFreak reports on the most downloaded movies on the BitTorrent platform every week.
While this information is not specific to South Africa, it still provides insight into the content being seeded and pirated.
The most-torrented movies for the week ending 27 April on BitTorrent were:
- Extraction
- Fantasy Island
- Bloodshot
- Bad Boys for Life
- Arkansas
- Gretel and Hansel
- The Gentlemen
- Trolls World Tour
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- IP Man 4
