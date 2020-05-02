What South Africans are watching during lockdown

MultiChoice has confirmed that live news broadcasts remain extremely popular on Showmax during the nationwide lockdown.

To serve this increased popularity, MultiChoice said that it had repurposed its sports live-streaming capabilities to deploy eight news channels on Showmax.

It also told MyBroadband it had seen a significant change in Showmax active user patterns since the lockdown began.

Active user numbers have historically lulled on Wednesdays and Thursdays and built up from Fridays until a peak on Sundays.

Since Monday 15 March, however, this has not been the case.

“On that day, instead of the number of active customers dropping off, it stayed almost at the Sunday peak and then started rising for six days straight,” said MultiChoice.

The most popular content on Showmax, Netflix, and torrent platforms is listed below, providing an overview of what South Africans are watching during the lockdown.

Most popular content on Showmax

MultiChoice said the most popular movies on its platform at the moment, in no particular order, include:

Shazam!

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Nymphomaniac Vol 1

How to Steal a Country

Crawl

Second Act

Night School

The Hustle

Anon

Child’s Play

In no particular order, the most popular series on Showmax at the moment are:

Westworld

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The River

Grey’s Anatomy

The Queen

The Outsider

Insecure

Lost

Madam and Mercy

Modern Family

Most popular content on Netflix

Netflix offers information about the top 10 movies and series in South Africa on any given day.

The top 10 movies in South Africa as of 30 April were:

Extraction Killers Downsizing The Willoughbys Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story Despicable Me 2 Despicable Me Some Kind of Beautiful Fast and Furious 7 Overcomer

The top 10 series on Netflix as of 30 April were:

Never Have I Ever Too Hot to Handle Money Heist Coronavirus Explained Outer Banks The Last Dance Absurd Planet Ozark After Life #BlackAF

The most pirated movies on BitTorrent

TorrentFreak reports on the most downloaded movies on the BitTorrent platform every week.

While this information is not specific to South Africa, it still provides insight into the content being seeded and pirated.

The most-torrented movies for the week ending 27 April on BitTorrent were: