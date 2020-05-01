What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

1 May 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Hollywood – Limited Series

Netflix

IMDb5.6

hollywood

Brimstone

Showmax

IMDb7.1

brimstone

Die Hard 2

Video Play

IMDb7.2

die-hard-2

Warrior

Netflix

IMDb8.2

warrior

The Magicians – Season 5

Showmax

IMDb7.6

the-magicians

The Kill Team

Video Play

IMDb 5.9

the-kill-team-2019

A Secret Love

Netflix

IMDb8.3

a-secret-love

Rick and Morty – Season 4

Showmax and Netflix

IMDb9.3

rick-and-morty

Jumanji: The Next Level

Video Play

IMDb – 6.7

jumanji-the-next-level

The Last Dance – Miniseries

Netflix

IMDb 9.5

the-last-dance

The L Word – Generation Q

Showmax

IMDb7.2

the-l-word-generation-q

Hansel and Gretel – Witch Hunters

Video Play

IMDb6.1

hansel-and-gretel-witch-hunters

Never Have I Ever – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb 8.1

never-have-i-ever

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce – Season 5

Showmax

IMDb6.9

girlfriends-guide-to-divorce

Birds of Prey

Video Play

IMDb6.2

birds-of-prey-and-the-fantabulous-emancipation-of-one-harley-quinn

