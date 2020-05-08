What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

8 May 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Rick and Morty – Season 4

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb9.3

rick-and-morty

Run – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb6.6

run-2020

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Video Play

IMDb7.5

mortal-kombat-legends-scorpions-revenge

Dead to Me – Season 2

Netflix

IMDb8.1

dead-to-me

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Showmax

IMDb6.0

dora-and-the-lost-city-of-gold

Jojo Rabbit

Video Play

IMDb7.9

jojo-rabbit

House of Cards – Season 6

Netflix

IMDb8.6

house-of-cards

Everest

Showmax

IMDb7.1

everest-2015

The Greatest Showman

Video Play

IMDb7.6

the-greatest-showman

Workin’ Moms – Season 4

Netflix

IMDb7.4

workin-moms

Just Getting Started

Showmax

IMDb – 4.4

just-getting-started

The Shape of Water

Video Play

IMDb7.3

the-shape-of-water

Colony – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb7.6

colony

Heist

Showmax

IMDb6.1

heist

Hot Pursuit

Video Play

IMDb5.1

hot-pursuit

