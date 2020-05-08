What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.
Rick and Morty – Season 4
IMDb – 9.3
Run – Season 1
IMDb – 6.6
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
IMDb – 7.5
Dead to Me – Season 2
IMDb – 8.1
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
IMDb – 6.0
Jojo Rabbit
IMDb – 7.9
House of Cards – Season 6
IMDb – 8.6
Everest
IMDb – 7.1
The Greatest Showman
IMDb – 7.6
Workin’ Moms – Season 4
IMDb – 7.4
Just Getting Started
IMDb – 4.4
The Shape of Water
IMDb – 7.3
Colony – Season 3
IMDb – 7.6
Heist
IMDb – 6.1
Hot Pursuit
IMDb – 5.1
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.