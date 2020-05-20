DStv shutting down 2 channels

MultiChoice has announced that the SABC Encore and Sundance TV channels will be terminated from DStv effective from 1 June 2020.

SABC Encore is a channel that offers reruns of SABC content, while Sundance TV is a film channel.

“As Africa’s most-loved storyteller, we continue to engage and work with third party channel providers to leverage our technology and evolve in line with viewership trends to bring world-class entertainment to our customers,” MultiChoice said.

“We regularly add and remove channels and on-demand programming to keep our selection fresh for our customers.”

MultiChoice said it is dedicated to ensuring that its viewers are able to access the content they want to watch.

“We are conscious about what our customers want, and will ensure they continue to get the best in local and international entertainment,” it said.

MultiChoice said it is appreciative of its longstanding relationship with the SABC.

It added that it looks forward to working with the national broadcaster in new ways in the future.

“Where necessary, and in agreement with the SABC, we will continue to give our customers access to classic SABC content on our channels, including subscription video on demand,” said MultiChoice.

Despite the cancelling of the SABC Encore channel, the SABC’s news channel on Channel 404 will remain.

Cancelling Sundance TV

MultiChoice said that its decision to cancel its Sundance TV channel was made in accordance with the needs and desires of its viewers.

“At MultiChoice Group, we are always looking to improve our customers’ overall viewing experience,” said MultiChoice.

“This is motivated by our drive to ensure that we listen to and respond to our consumers, basing our decisions on their needs which are identified through detailed research.”

“To this end, we will be saying goodbye to AMC Network’s – Sundance TV on Monday, 1 June 2020,” the company confirmed.

It said that while this contract has come to an end, it is always looking for ways to enhance its offering to its customers – including “ongoing research into possible new channels.”

