What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

22 May 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

The Last Dance – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb9.4

the-last-dance

The Bourne Legacy

Showmax

IMDb6.7

the-bourne-legacy

The Mountain Between Us

Video Play

IMDb6.4

the-mountain-between-us

Psycho

Netflix

IMDb – 8.5

psycho

Detective Pikachu

Showmax

IMDb – 6.6

pokemon-detective-pikachu

Bloodshot

Video Play

IMDb – 5.7

bloodshot

Apollo 13

Netflix

IMDb – 7.6

apollo-13

Good Boys

Showmax

IMDb – 6.7

good-boys

The Call of the Wild

Video Play

IMDb – 6.8

the-call-of-the-wild

Blood and Water – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 5.5

blood-and-water

A Ghost Story

Showmax

IMDb – 6.9

a-ghost-story

The Way Back

Video Play

IMDb – 6.8

the-way-back-2020

Public Enemies

Netflix

IMDb – 7.0

public-enemies

The First Purge

Showmax

IMDb – 5.2

the-first-purge

City Slickers

Video Play

IMDb – 6.7

city-slickers

