HBO Max launches to take on Netflix

HBO Max, the online streaming service owned by AT&T, has officially launched in the United States.

The service is priced at $14.99 per month and is set to compete with other major streaming platforms such as Netflix.

HBO Max includes 10,000 hours of content from across WarnerMedia’s catalogue as well as a selection of Max Originals.

The service also includes content from:

DC

CNN

TNT

TBS

truTV

Cartoon Network

Adult Swim

Crunchyroll

Rooster Teeth

Looney Tunes Cartoons

“Today we are proud to introduce HBO Max – a dream that was created and nurtured by an incredible team of talented executives who dedicated the last year-and-a-half to making it a reality for consumers nationwide,” said WarnerMedia chairman Bob Greenblatt.

“However, this is just the beginning of our journey.”

“We will continue to innovate and evolve this one-of-a-kind platform that brings together beloved programming from across the WarnerMedia family and around the world, while also paving the way for the creative voices of tomorrow,” he added.

HBO Max is now widely available to consumers in the United States, including millions of existing HBO and HBO Now subscribers who can access this platform at no extra cost.

New subscribers can sign up to the service through the HBO Max website, with the subscription priced at $14.99.

Launch content

HBO Max features a modern homepage design with genre and category pages, as well as curated content and profile-specific lists.

“Through Multi-User Profiles and features such as Continue Watching, My List, and My Downloads, viewers will enjoy a customized and personalized viewing experience,” HBO Max said.

Content available on HBO Max at launch includes a number of popular series and feature films from various catalogues.

Popular and highly-anticipated content on HBO Max includes the following shows:

Game of Thrones

Westworld

Lovecraft Country

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Wonder Woman

Rick and Morty

Room 104

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

HBO Max is currently only available in the United States.

It is unclear whether the streaming service will launch in South Africa in the future.

