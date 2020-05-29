What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

29 May 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Netflix

IMDb5.6

pacific-rim-uprising

Time Freak

Showmax

IMDb5.8

time-freak-2018

Richard Jewell

Video Play

IMDb7.5

richard-jewell

Storage Hunters – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb4.5

storage-hunters

Brad’s Status

Showmax

IMDb6.5

brads-status

Meet Joe Black

Video Play

IMDb7.2

meet-joe-black

Dynasty – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb7.3

dynasty-2017

Abomination

Showmax

IMDb5.8

abomination

The Transporter

Video Play

IMDb6.8

the-transporter

A Quiet Place

Netflix

IMDb7.5

a-quiet-place

Adventure Time – Season 3

Showmax

IMDb8.9

adventure-time

As Above, So Below

Video Play

IMDb6.2

as-above-so-below

Snowpiercer – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb6.1

snowpiercer

Ben 10 – Season 2

Showmax

IMDb2.5

ben-10-reboot

Be Cool

Video Play

IMDb5.6

be-cool

