Beware this DStv Premium upgrade scam in South Africa

MultiChoice has warned customers that it has seen an increase in the number scams targeting DStv subscribers.

“There’s been a surge in the number of scams targeting our DStv customers in recent weeks,” the company said in a blog post.

The company listed a number of scams which it advised customers to be wary of, including a Premium upgrade scam which purportedly offers customers a year of DStv Premium in exchange for a once-off payment.

“Scammers are approaching our customers offering them DStv Premium upgrades,” MultiChoice said.

“They offer DStv Premium for a fixed once-off fee per year where the customer pays the fee directly to the scammer.”

“Please be aware that you can upgrade your DStv account online at any time, do not believe anyone claiming to upgrade your account on your behalf.”

MultiChoice said that customers should ensure they are making their payments directly to the company through their approved payment methods.

The company also warned of a number of other scams it has seen an increase of in recent weeks, including installation, phishing, SMS, and social media scams targeting DStv customers.

“While some scams are difficult to identify, there are usually tell-tale signs that can help you spot if something is a scam,” MultiChoice said.

It added that if you receive an email or SMS from DStv which seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Other scams

There are a number of other scams which are targeting DStv customers, the company said.

These include a gift card scam where customers receive an email informing them they have won a cash gift card or a large sum of prize money.

The email then asks the customer to provide their personal details to claim the prize, which results in their DStv account becoming compromised.

MultiChoice also warned that some DStv customers have received an SMS demanding payment for a DStv Explora account.

“This SMS is not from DStv,” the company said. “Please do not make payment into any bank account or through any link supplied.”

There are many other DStv scams targetting South Africans, and MultiChoice warned users that they should always check whether any communication offering services or promotions is legitimate before acting on these messages.

